Bajaj Electricals Q3 profit falls 10.7 pc to Rs 33.36 cr

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Bajaj Electricals Ltd on Tuesday reported a decline of 10.7 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 33.36 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2024.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 37.36 crore in the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Bajaj Electricals.

However, its revenue from operations climbed 5 per cent to Rs 1,289.72 crore during the quarter under review. The same stood at Rs 1,228.24 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Bajaj Electricals' total expenses in the December quarter was Rs 1,257.09 crore, up 3 per cent.

Its revenue from Consumer Products (CP) rose 8.54 per cent to Rs 1,038.45 crore, against Rs 956.66 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.

However, revenue from Lighting Solutions declined 7.47 per cent to Rs 251.27 crore, in comparison with Rs 271.58 crore a year ago.

The company's total income, which includes other income, was Rs 1,302.51 crore, up 2.48 per cent in the December quarter.

Shares of Bajaj Electricals were trading at Rs 719 apiece on Tuesday, down 0.19 per cent, on the BSE. PTI KRH KRH SHW