Bajaj Finance Q3 profit falls 6% to Rs 4,066 cr

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Bajaj Finance on Tuesday reported a 6 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,066 crore for the third quarter of the current financial year.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 4,308 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 21,215 crore for the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal year from Rs 18,058 crore in the year-ago period, Bajaj Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated assets under management improved to Rs 4,88,477 crore at the end of December 2025 compared to Rs 3,98,043 crore in the third quarter of last year.

Net interest income grew to Rs 11,317 crore as against Rs 9,382 crore in the third quarter of FY25.

With regard to asset quality, the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the company increased to 1.21 per cent from 1.12 per cent during the same period a year ago.

However, Net NPAs declined marginally to 0.47 per cent as compared to 0.48 per cent a year earlier.

The company has a provisioning coverage ratio of 61 per cent as against 57 per cent on stage 3 assets as of December 31, 2024.