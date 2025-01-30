Bajaj Finance shares settle over 2 pc higher post Q3 earnings

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Shares of Bajaj Finance on Thursday ended more than 2 per cent higher after the company reported an 18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit in the December quarter.

The stock rallied 6.33 per cent to Rs 8,249.95 -- the 52-week high level -- during the day on the BSE. It later ended at Rs 7,899.30, up 1.82 per cent.

On the NSE, it jumped 6.32 per cent to reach the 52-week peak of Rs 8,250.65. The stock ended 2.13 per cent higher at Rs 7,925.

The firm's market valuation soared Rs 8,741.3 crore to Rs 4,88,964.95 crore.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 3,639 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 18,058 crore for the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal year, from Rs 14,166 crore in the year-ago period, Bajaj Finance said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The consolidated assets under management improved 28 per cent to Rs 3,98,043 crore at the end of December 2024, compared to Rs 3,10,968 crore in the third quarter of last fiscal year.

Net interest income grew to Rs 9,382 crore against Rs 7,655 crore in the third quarter of FY24. PTI SUM SUM SHW