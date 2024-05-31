Bajaj Finserv Direct launches Technology Services hub in UAE

Dubai, May 31 (PTI) Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, on Friday announced the launch of its Technology Services business hub at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) here as part of its foray into the Middle East market.

The Technology Services division, Bajaj Technology Services in the UAE, will cater to the larger regional market.

Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv said, “Given our strong track-record of building tech-driven businesses, Bajaj Finserv is well poised to be at the forefront of digital transformation in financial services.

“The UAE, with its new digital agenda, is the natural choice for our global debut. With the launch of Bajaj Technology Services, we hope to enable businesses to thrive in the digital era.” Ashish Panchal, Chief Executive Officer, Bajaj Finserv Direct, said the launch in GCC’s most vibrant digital and financial hub marks an exciting new chapter in the growth of Bajaj Finserv Direct. PTI CORR MR