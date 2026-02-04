Bajaj Finserv Q3 profit remains flat at Rs 2,229 cr Q3

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Bajaj Finserv on Wednesday reported almost flat growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,229 crore in the third quarter ended December 2025.

The diversified financial services group earned a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,231 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total income increased to Rs 39,708 crore in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal from Rs 32,042 crore in the year-ago period, Bajaj Finserv said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income during the quarter increased to Rs 20,449 crore as against Rs 17,409 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses also moved up to Rs 33,404 crore from Rs 26,233 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

During the quarter, the profit of its non-life business arm Bajaj General Insurance improved to Rs 430 crore as compared to Rs 399 crore in the year-ago period.

On January 8, 2026, Bajaj Finserv, along with its promoter entities, completed 23 per cent stake acquisition in its insurance subsidiaries -- Bajaj General Insurance and Bajaj Life Insurance -- from Germany's Allianz SE for Rs 12,190 crore and Rs 9,200 crore, respectively.

The acquisition, carried out in alliance with Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd and Jamnalal Sons Private Ltd, takes the ownership of the Bajaj Group in both insurance companies to 97 per cent from 74 per cent, giving Bajaj Finserv complete control of the insurance companies with a 75.01 per cent stake.

This acquisition marks the end of a successful 24-year joint venture between Bajaj Finserv and Allianz SE.

The transfer of Allianz's remaining 3 per cent stake is expected to be completed over the next few months through a proposed buyback of shares by the insurance companies, subject to applicable law and necessary approvals. PTI DP HVA