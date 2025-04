Bajaj Finserv shares drop nearly 7% after Q4 earnings

New Delhi: Shares of Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BFL) tanked nearly 7 per cent on Wednesday morning trade despite the firm reporting a 14 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,417 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The stock tumbled 6.68 per cent to Rs 1,927 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it dropped 6.79 per cent to Rs 1,926.50 apiece.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,119 crore during the corresponding January-March period of FY24.

The total consolidated income during the March 2025 quarter rose to Rs 35,596 crore, as against Rs 32,042 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, BFL, the holding company for the various financial services businesses under the Bajaj group, said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The board recommended a dividend of Re 1 per share or 100 per cent on the face value of Re 1.

The proposed dividend is to be approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

For the financial year 2024-25, the company witnessed a 9 per cent increase in profit at Rs 8,872 crore, over Rs 8,148 crore in the previous fiscal.