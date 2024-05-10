Bajaj Hindustan Q4 net profit down 31 pc

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Bajaj Hindustan Sugar on Friday posted 31 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 90.56 crore during the fourth quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal on lower income.

Net profit stood at Rs 130.91 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year, as per the regulatory filing.

Total income declined to Rs 1,870.27 crore during the January-March quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal, compared with Rs 2,053.87 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses, however, remained lower at Rs 1,792.31 crore as against Rs 1,931.75 crore in the said period. For the full 2023-24 financial year, the company reported a narrowing down of its consolidated net loss to Rs 86.82 crore from Rs 134.74 crore in the previous year.

Total income fell to Rs 6,146.33 crore as against Rs 6,360.3 crore in the said period.

Uttar Pradesh-based Bajaj Hindustan said the Board did not recommend any dividend for the 2023-24 financial year.

The company has six subsidiary companies including Bajaj Aviation, Bajaj Power Generation, Phenil Sugars. PTI LUX DR