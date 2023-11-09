Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar posts Rs 122.87 cr net loss in Sep quarter

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 122.87 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal.

Its net loss stood at Rs 162.37 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income declined to Rs 1,163.30 crore in the July-September period of 2023-24 fiscal, from Rs 1,329.99 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd is India's leading sugar and ethanol manufacturing company.

Part of the Bajaj Group (Kushagra), it is headquartered at Mumbai. The company has 14 sugar plants, all located in Uttar Pradesh. PTI MJH DRR