Bajaj Housing Finance launches product targeting affordable housing segment

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Bajaj Housing Finance on Tuesday launched Sambhav Home Loans, a product for affordable and accessible housing finance.

The product is designed for first-time homebuyers looking to make their dream of home ownership a reality through affordable housing finance, the housing finance firm said in a statement.

In line with this, the income norm on Sambhav Home Loans starts from only Rs 10,000 per month, with loan amounts as low as Rs 10 lakh, it said.

*** DBS Bank India launches pre-shipment financing solution on TReDS * DBS Bank India on Tuesday announced its partnership with Receivables Exchange of India Ltd (RXIL).

While the bank already offers post-shipment financing on the TReDS platform, it is now launching a pre-shipment financing solution that will empower Indian SMEs (small and midsize enterprises) with an additional way of availing trade finance in a credit-light manner, the bank said in a statement.

By using alternative trade lending data from RXIL to build better borrower profiles, the bank will support the supplier's entire trade cycle, from sourcing raw materials to delivering the end product to the customer, it said.

This offering will be particularly relevant for MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) and SMEs across India, enabling them to enhance cash flows to fulfil orders even before goods are delivered to buyers, it added. PTI DP DP SHW