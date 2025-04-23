Bajaj Housing Finance net profit grows 54% to Rs 587 crore in Q4

New Delhi: Bajaj Housing Finance on Wednesday reported a 54 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 587 crore in the March quarter on account of robust growth in housing loan.

The housing finance company had recorded a net profit of Rs 381 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income increased to Rs 2,508 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,997 crore a year earlier, Bajaj Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The company earned an interest income of Rs 2,374 crore during the quarter against Rs 1,908 crore in the same period a year ago.

During the reporting quarter, the company's net interest income grew 31 per cent to Rs 823 crore as against Rs 629 crore reported in the same quarter last fiscal year.

The asset quality of the company worsened marginally with gross non-performing assets declining to 0.29 per cent of the gross loans by the end of March 2025 from 0.27 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, also increased to 0.11 per cent from 0.10 per cent at the end of the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Asset Under Management rose to Rs 1.14 lakh crore at the end of FY25, registering a growth of 28 per cent year-on-year.

"The company has strengthened its management team and will invest deeply in strategic business units (SBUs) and non-metro markets in FY26 for future growth of SBUs," Bajaj Housing Finance said in the statement.

Its liquidity buffer stood at Rs 2,394 crore as of March 31, 2025, and the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) for the quarter stood at 191 per cent as against the regulatory requirement of 100 per cent.