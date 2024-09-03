Bajaj Housing Finance Rs 6,560-cr IPO to open on Sep 9; sets price band at Rs 66-70/share

New Delhi: Bajaj Housing Finance on Tuesday said it had fixed a price band of Rs 66-70 per share for its Rs 6,560-crore initial share sale.

The initial public offering (IPO) will open for public subscription on September 9 and conclude on September 11 and the bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on September 6, the company announced.

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares of up to Rs 3,560 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore by parent Bajaj Finance.

The share sale is being conducted to comply with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) regulations, which require upper-layer non-banking finance companies to be listed on stock exchanges by September 2025.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to augment the company's capital base to meet future capital requirements.

Investors can make a bid for a minimum of 214 equity shares and in multiples of 214 equity shares thereafter.

Bajaj Housing Finance is a non-deposit-taking Housing Finance Company registered with the National Housing Bank since September 2015. It offers financial solutions for purchasing and renovating residential and commercial properties.

It has been identified and categorised as an "upper layer" NBFC by the RBI in India and its comprehensive mortgage products include home loans, loans against property, lease rental discounting and developer financing.

For the entire financial year 2023-24, the housing lender posted a net profit of Rs 1,731 crore, marking a growth of 38 per cent from Rs 1,258 crore in FY23.

Aadhar Housing Finance and India Shelter Finance are two housing finance companies that have been listed on the stock exchanges in recent months.

In June, Bajaj Housing Finance filed preliminary papers with Sebi for a Rs 7,000 crore IPO, comprising fresh shares worth Rs 4,000 crore and an OFS component of Rs 3,000 crore by its parent. The market regulator gave its clearance to the company's maiden public issue earlier this month.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, BofA Securities India Ltd, SBI Capital Markets Ltd, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Ltd and JM Financial Ltd are book-running lead managers that will manage the company's public issue.