Bajaj Housing Q2 profit rises 18% to Rs 643 cr

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Bajaj Housing Finance on Thursday reported an 18 per cent rise in its profit to Rs 643 crore in the second quarter ended in September 2025.

The mortgage firm had recorded a net profit of Rs 546 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The total income increased to Rs 2,755 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 2,410 crore in the same period last year, Bajaj Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The housing finance company earned interest income of Rs 2,614 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 2,227 crore in the same period a year ago.

The total expenses also rose to Rs 1,922 crore, from Rs 1,703 crore in the second quarter of the previous year. PTI DP RHL