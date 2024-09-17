Bajaj Housing Finance shares hit 10% upper circuit; surge over 159% from issue price

New Delhi: Shares of newly-listed Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd on Tuesday surged 10 per cent to hit the upper circuit limit, extending the listing day gains.

The stock jumped 10 per cent to hit the upper circuit limit of Rs 181.48 on the BSE.

On the NSE, shares of the firm surged 10 per cent to Rs 181.50 -- the highest trading permissible limit for the day.

The company's market valuation climbed Rs 13,733.12 crore to Rs 1,51,139.21 crore.

The stock has surged 159.28 per cent from its issue price of Rs 70.

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd remained the most valued housing finance company in the country.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation stood at the second position with a market valuation of Rs 49,056.56 crore, followed by LIC Housing Finance at Rs 37,239.27 crore, PNB Housing Finance (Rs 27,333.34 crore), Aadhar Housing Finance (Rs 19,531.62 crore), Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd (Rs 16,638.12 crore), AAVAS Financiers (Rs 14,461.15 crore), Sammaan Capital (Rs 11,816.40 crore), Can Fin Homes (Rs 11,717.56 crore) and Home First Finance Company India (Rs 10,419.52 crore).

Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd made a solid market debut on Monday and ended with a huge premium of nearly 136 per cent against the issue price of Rs 70.

The stock was listed at Rs 150 on the BSE and NSE, reflecting a jump of 114.28 per cent from the issue price.

The Rs 6,560-crore initial public offer of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd received 63.60 times subscription on September 11, the last day of bidding, amid overwhelming participation from institutional buyers.

The initial share sale had a price band for the offer at Rs 66-70 per share.

The IPO had a fresh issue of equity shares of up to Rs 3,560 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares worth Rs 3,000 crore by parent Bajaj Finance.

It is a non-deposit-taking housing finance company registered with the National Housing Bank in September 2015.

The firm offers financial solutions for purchasing and renovating residential and commercial properties.

It has been identified and categorised as an "upper layer" NBFC by the RBI, and its comprehensive mortgage products include home loans, loans against property, lease rental discounting and developer financing.