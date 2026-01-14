Bajaj Mobility AG to cut 500 jobs as part of global rightsizing initiative

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Bajaj Mobility AG on Wednesday announced a “global rightsizing” programme entailing reduction of around 500 employees at KTM AG.

Austria-based Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG) is the holding company of the KTM Group, one of Europe's leading motorcycle manufacturers.

With its KTM, Husqvarna, and GASGAS brands, KTM AG is one of Europe's premium motorcycle manufacturers.

In November last year, Pune-based Bajaj Auto acquired a majority stake in Austrian bike maker KTM.

“Following the successful completion of the restructuring process in 2025, KTM AG is initiating a global rightsizing programme. The aim is to strengthen competitiveness in the long term by reducing fixed costs, streamlining structures, focusing the product and project portfolio, and optimizing our international location and management network,” Bajaj Mobility AG said in a filing shared by Bajaj Auto on the BSE.

As part of this necessary realignment, a reduction in personnel of around 500 employees, mainly in white-collar areas and middle management, is unavoidable, the filing stated.

The number of employees at the company as of December 31, 2025, stood at 3,794.

In May last year, Bajaj Auto announced to acquire a majority stake in KTM through its wholly-owned subsidiary Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV to shift gears from being a dormant minority investor to a majority owner in the global KTM company. PTI MSS ANU