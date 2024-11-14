Bajel Projects posts Rs 3.66 crore PAT in Sep qtr

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Bajel Projects on Thursday reported a profit after tax of Rs 3.66 crore in the September 2024 quarter, on account of higher revenues.

It posted a loss of Rs 4.44 crore in the July-September quarter of preceding 2023-24 fiscal.

The company's revenue from operations rose to Rs 662.41 crore against Rs 199.96 crore in the second quarter of the last fiscal.

A Bajaj Group company, Bajel Projects Limited (Bajel) has a strong presence in the power transmission and distribution sectors.