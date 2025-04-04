Balaji Nuthalapadi joins Equitas Small Finance Bank as executive director

Chennai, Apr 4 (PTI) Private sector lender Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd on Friday announced the appointment of Balaji Nuthalapadi as Executive Director – Technology and Operations, with immediate effect.

His appointment has been approved by the Reserve Bank of India and the Board of Directors, underscoring the bank’s commitment to advancing digital transformation initiatives and driving technology-led customer solutions.

"We are delighted to welcome Balaji Nuthalapadi to our leadership team. His vast experience in banking operations, technology, and digital transformation will be a valuable asset as we continue to enhance operational efficiency and drive innovation," said the bank’s Managing Director and CEO, Vasudevan P N, in a press release.

Before this role, Nuthalapadi served as Managing Director and Head—Centralised Controls Testing Execution at CitiBank, where he was instrumental in building a 1,100-member team in India to oversee global controls testing—one of the largest such teams in the banking industry, the release added.