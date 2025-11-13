Balanced public-private participation crucial for efficiency in energy sector: Niti Aayog VC

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery on Thursday said a balanced mix of public and private participation is crucial to achieve efficiency, resilience, and innovation in the energy sector.

Berry made the remarks while addressing the Energy Security Conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here.

"The structure of our energy market, particularly in hydrocarbons, needs careful rethinking. A balanced mix of public and private participation will be critical to achieving energy efficiency, resilience, and innovation," a statement quoted the Vice Chairman as saying.

Bery called for a review of the current market structure of India's energy sector, saying the traditional dominance of public-sector enterprises in hydrocarbons and electricity generation must evolve to reflect the changing realities of the energy transition, CII said in a statement.

He said energy security is not just about ensuring supply, it is about affordability, diversification, and resilience. The future will not be about breakthrough technologies, but about existing technologies breaking through at scale, solar, hydrogen, and renewables made affordable and accessible, he said, as per the statement.

Bery said while availability, access, and affordability have been the traditional pillars, sustainability and energy access at the micro level are now equally vital. The government has achieved remarkable success in expanding electricity access, but energy affordability must remain central, so we do not trap ourselves in a high-cost energy system".

Prabh Das, Chairman, CII Core Group on Energy Security, said, "Our goal is complementarity, not competition, among energy sources. Solar, wind, and nuclear will all continue to grow. What matters is producing energy efficiently and at the lowest possible cost." PTI ABI TRB