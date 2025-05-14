Balasore Alloys posts Rs 54 cr net profit in FY'25 despite Q4 loss on commodity price volatility

Kolkata, May 14 (PTI) Ferrochrome maker Balasore Alloys Ltd on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 4.6 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, compared to a net profit of Rs 30 crore in the same period last year.

The company attributed the loss to volatility in the steel industry and commodity market fluctuations driven by geopolitical factors.

However, for the full financial year (FY25), the company reported a net profit of Rs 54.07 crore, marking a sharp turnaround from a net loss of Rs 46.19 crore in the previous fiscal, company officials said.

Company officials said the turnaround was driven by strong cost control measures and improved operational efficiency.

The ferroalloys producer said it slashed cost of goods sold to 40 per cent of revenue, down from 70 per cent in FY24.

The cost of materials consumed was reduced by nearly 49 per cent, from Rs 774.37 crore to Rs 398.27 crore, they added.

"March quarter numbers were subdued because of geopolitical issues, price volatility and weak price realisation in the steel industry. But the full-year results reflect our strategic recalibration and operational realignment in a cost-conscious environment," managing director A K Jain said.

He added that the company has ambitious plans to substantially increase production, sales and cost efficiencies in the current fiscal by leveraging steel and innovative technologies. PTI BSM MNB