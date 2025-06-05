Balasore Alloys posts Rs 54 cr profit for FY25

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Balasore Alloys Ltd, a leading manufacturer of ferroalloys, on Thursday reported standalone net profit of Rs 54.07 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 46.19 crore in the previous fiscal year.

The total sales in FY25 was Rs 1,010 crore over Rs 1,200 crore in FY24.

"FY25 has been a year of strategic recalibration and operational realignment. We not only regained profitability but also laid the groundwork for sustainable growth in a cost-conscious environment," the company said in a statement.

In a separate statement, the company said on the occasion of World Environment Day 2025, Balasore Alloys Ltd Managing Director Arun Kumar Jain delivered an address at Chandipur Sea Beach in Odisha, and called for united action to protect and restore the environment.

Balasore Alloys, formerly Ispat Alloys Ltd, is part of the Ispat group of companies. PTI SID TRB