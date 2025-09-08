Baldeo Purushartha becomes govt nominee director on HUDCO's board

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Baldeo Purushartha, an IAS officer, has become a government nominee director on the board of Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO).

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company informed that the Board approved the appointment of Baldeo Purushartha, Joint Secretary, Infrastructure Policy and Planning Division, Department of Economic Affairs, as Government Nominee Director with immediate effect.

Purushartha is a 2002 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Punjab cadre.

He has served in various fields and secretariat positions in the government of Punjab and the government of India.

At present, he is working as Joint Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Union Ministry of Finance.

HUDCO is a premier techno-financing public sector enterprise in the field of housing and infrastructure development. PTI MJH DRR