Balkrishna Industries to invest Rs 3,500 cr for expanding on-highway tyre portfolio

Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) Off-highway tyre manufacturer Balkrishna Industries Ltd (BKT) on Tuesday announced its entry in the domestic consumer tyre market with the launch of its On-Highway portfolio and said it has committed an investment of Rs 3,500 crore to support capacity expansion, advanced R&D capabilities, among others.

As part of the on-highway portfolio, BKT introduced purpose-built tyres for two-wheelers (scooters and motorcycles) and medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) to cater to the fast-growing consumer and replacement tyre segments.

The company also said, under Vision 2030, it aims to grow overall revenue to approximately Rs 23,000 crore by FY30, with a projected revenue mix of around 70 per cent from Off-Highway tyres, around 10 per cent from third-party carbon black sales and the remaining around 20 per cent from On-Highway tyre categories.

Under its unified corporate identity, the company also unveiled a new brand architecture with two distinct identities - BKT Tyres, representing its complete tyre portfolio across Off-Highway and On-Highway categories, and BKT Carbon, representing its carbon black and industrial materials business.

"Our entry into the on-highway segment is a natural extension of BKT's purpose - to support India's evolving mobility needs with products engineered for real-world conditions. We are building on decades of manufacturing discipline to offer tyres that deliver safety, reliability, and value," said Arvind Poddar, Chairman & Managing Director, BKT.

As part of this strategic expansion, BKT said, it has committed an investment of Rs 3,500 crore (USD 400 million) to strengthen its presence across India's mobility ecosystem.

"The investment will support manufacturing capacity expansion, advanced R&D capabilities, vertical integration through BKT Carbon, and the expansion of its nationwide distribution network, reinforcing the company's focus on sustainable, value-creating growth," the company said.

"BKT's foray into the on-highway tyre segment is a strategic milestone under our Vision 2030 - an India-led initiative to scale responsibly and expand our mobility footprint. Our approach balances ambition with discipline, where we aim to grow while protecting profitability and maintaining our engineering excellence," said Rajiv Poddar, Joint Managing Director, BKT.

"With a defined revenue roadmap of Rs 23,000 crore by 2030 - a 2.2x increase from FY25 levels, this measured growth, is built on clarity, capability, and long-term commitment," he added.

The company said in the two-wheeler segment while ZENOVA is designed for city commuting, THYROS is engineered for on- off-road surfaces, adding that it will expand into the commercial on-road segment withthe introduction of two tyres by April-June 2026.

The new BKT Commercial Vehicle Radial Tyre range is developed for high-demand applications such as cement transport, construction logistics, and regional cargo movement, the company said.

"As we step into a new phase of growth, our focus remains on delivering durability, mileage, comfort and advanced performance across 2-wheeler, truck bus radial, passenger and light truck categories. Our goal is clear - to achieve a 5 per cent market share by FY30 through a disciplined, India-led strategy based on product leadership, distribution strength, and consumer trust," said Satish Sharma, Senior President and Director, Business Development and Strategy, BKT.

BKT said its new portfolio will be introduced through its nationwide distributor-dealer network, in a phased geographic rollout, beginning with high-demand markets.