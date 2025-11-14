Ball Corp to invest USD 60 million at Sri City facility to increase capacity

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Ball Corporation, a US-based sustainable aluminium packaging firm on Friday announced an investment of USD 60 million (about Rs 532.5 crore) for expanding the production capacity of its Sri City, Andhra Pradesh-based manufacturing facility.

This new tranche of investment is "reinforcing its long-term commitment to meet growing customer demand and strengthen the regional supply chain in one of Asia’s fastest-growing consumer markets," said a statement from Ball Corporation.

In 2024, Ball Corporation had invested nearly USD 55 million (approximately Rs 488 crore) in its can manufacturing facility located at Taloja in Maharashtra.

Besides these two investments in India market, Ball Corporation is "exploring further investments to support the continued growth of the Indian market as more brands and consumers are choosing aluminum packaging,” said Ball Beverage Packaging EMEA and Asia President Mandy Glew.

"India is key to our global strategy and this investment reflects our focused approach to scaling operations in high-growth markets and securing long-term competitive advantage," he said.

Ball’s investment directly supports the growth of India’s beverage can market, which is projected to expand by over 10 per cent annually over the next five years.

As consumer demand shifts toward more sustainable and convenient formats, new product categories – particularly in the dairy segment – are gaining momentum.

"Ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages and milk-based drinks are increasingly turning to aluminum as a preferred solution for modern dairy packaging. Leveraging its retort innovation technology, Ball enables these products to achieve extended shelf life while maintaining taste and nutritional integrity. This capability strengthens Ball’s position as a key enabler of packaging transformation in India’s evolving beverage landscape," it said.

Ball, which entered in the Indian market in 2016, has steadily expanded its footprint across India through its presence in Taloja and Sri City, providing a wide range of beverage can formats (185ml, 250ml, 300ml, 330ml, 500ml) that serve both global and domestic leading brands.

Ball Corporation supplies sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers. It employs 16,000 people worldwide and had reported a net sales of USD 11.08 billion in 2024, which excluded the divested aerospace business.