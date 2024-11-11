Balmer Lawrie forays into rail logistics

Kolkata, Nov 11 (PTI) Diversified PSU Balmer Lawrie & Company on Monday said it has signed a pact with GATX India Private Limited marking its foray into rail logistics.

Under the agreement, GATX, a private railcar lessor, will lease three rakes to Balmer Lawrie for transportation of finished steel products of SAIL from its plant at Rourkela over distances exceeding 1000 kilometres, the company said in a statement.

CMD of Balmer Lawrie Adhip Nath Palchaudhuri said, "Entering into rail logistics is a significant business decision of the PSU. This will help the company grow its domestic transportation business which is crucial for realising the vision of becoming a Rs 6000-crore company by 2030".

The company also plans to get into the transportation of caustic soda and bulk chemicals in future, he said. PTI dc NN