Balmer Lawrie net profit dips marginally to Rs 48.48 cr in Sep quarter

Diversified PSU Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd on Friday reported a marginal dip in net profit to Rs 48.48 crore in the quarter ended September compared to Rs 49.69 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The company’s net total income slightly declined during the reporting quarter to Rs 647.48 crore from Rs 648.66 crore in the year-earlier period.

The profit before tax came in at Rs 65.50 crore in the July-September period as against Rs 68.58 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, the company said in a release.

Balmer Lawrie's total income, profit before tax and net profit for the six months ended September 30 stood at Rs 1,332.76 crore, Rs 140.88 crore and Rs 104.41 crore, respectively, it said.