Balrampur Chini bags 1st institutional order from Lucknow Cantonment Board to supply bio-plastic items

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Leading sugar company Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd has bagged first institutional order from Lucknow Cantonment Board to supply green bioplastic products, including compostable garbage bags.

Kolkata-headquartered Balrampur Chini has diversified into bio-plastic business and is setting up a PLA (Poly Lactic Acid) manufacturing plant at Kumbhi in UP with a total annual capacity of 80,000 tonnes.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company said its PLA vertical, Balrampur Bioyug, has secured its first official institutional order from the Lucknow Cantonment Board.

The order includes compostable garbage bags (in two sizes), 300 ml PLA bottles, 3D-printed PLA compostable pens, and PLA folders -- all manufactured from renewable, bio-based PLA, a 100 per cent compostable material with a low carbon footprint that leaves no microplastics behind.

Lucknow Cantonment, spread across 6,760 acres, is administered by the Lucknow Cantonment Board, a statutory body functioning under the administrative control of the Director General of Defence Estates, Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

Balrampur Chini expects its PLA plant to be operational in October this year.

Avantika Saraogi, Executive Director of Balrampur Chini Mills, said, "This order from the Lucknow Cantonment Board represents more than a procurement milestone as it signals institutional trust in India's emerging biopolymer capabilities." "The adoption of compostable PLA products across operational categories demonstrates that sustainable materials are no longer experimental alternatives, but credible, performance-oriented solutions for large-scale institutional use," she added.

Balrampur Chini Mills said the order from the Lucknow Cantonment Board signals a shift from fossil-based materials to bio-based alternatives within institutional systems amid rising concerns around single-use plastics and micro-plastic contamination.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, one of the largest integrated sugar companies in India, has ten sugar factories in UP having an aggregate sugarcane crushing capacity of 80,000 tonnes per day.

It also has distillery and co-generation operations of 1050 kilo litre per day and 175.7 MW, respectively. PTI MJH TRB