Balrampur Chini Mills posts 12.65 pc jump in Q4 net profit

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Balrampur Chini Mills on Thursday posted a 12.65 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 229.12 crore in fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal on higher income.

Net profit stood at Rs 203.38 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 1,513.16 crore in January-March quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal from Rs 1,438.56 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 1,212.02 crore as against Rs 1,157.10 crore in the said period. PTI LUX HVA