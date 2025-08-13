Balrampur Chini Mills Q1 net profit down 26.48% to Rs 51.57 cr

New Delhi: Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd has posted a 26.48 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit to Rs 51.57 crore for the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal on higher expenses.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 70.15 crore in the year-ago period, according to the latest regulatory filing.

Total revenue rose by 8.48 per cent to Rs 1,542.27 crore for the April-June quarter of 2025-26 from Rs 1,421.59 crore in the year-ago quarter.

However, the company's expenses remained higher at Rs 1,485.39 crore as against Rs 1,334.09 crore in the said period.

The Kolkata-headquartered company is engaged in the manufacturing of sugar, bio-ethanol, renewable energy and biopolymer.