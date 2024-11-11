Balrampur Chini Mills Q2 net profit down 60% to Rs 67.17 crore

New Delhi: Balrampur Chini Mills on Monday reported a 60 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit to Rs 67.17 crore in the September quarter of FY25, as lower income weighed on the company's performance.

The Uttar Pradesh-based company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 166.25 crore a year ago.

Net income declined 17.35 per cent to Rs 1,362.83 crore while its total expenses fell 8.43 per cent to Rs 1,312.08 crore during the quarter, according to a regulatory filing.

Balrampur Chini, one of the country's largest sugar producers, operates 10 manufacturing facilities across eastern and central Uttar Pradesh with a total daily cane crushing capacity of 80,000 tonnes.