Balrampur Chini Mills Q3 profit rises to Rs 113 cr

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd on Tuesday reported 61 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 113.43 crore for December quarter FY26 on better income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 70.47 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,463.64 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,198.92 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Balrampur Chini Mills is one of the largest integrated sugar companies in India.

The company has ten sugar factories in Uttar Pradesh having an aggregate sugarcane crushing capacity of 80,000 tonne per day, and distillery and co-generation operations of 1,050 kilo litre per day and 175.7 MW (saleable), respectively.

Balrampur Chini Mills is in process of setting up Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) plant of 80,000 tonne per annum capacity.