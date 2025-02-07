Balrampur Chini Q3 net profit down 23% at Rs 70.47 crore

Mumbai: Balrampur Chini on Friday reported a 22.83 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 70.47 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 91.32 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Balrampur Chini said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations witnessed a decline of 3.10 per cent at Rs 1,192.14 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 1,230.38 crore in the year-ago period.

An interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share with a face value of Rs 1 each for FY25 has been paid during the reported quarter, which was approved by the board on November 11, 2024.