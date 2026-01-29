Ban marketing of ultra-processed foods from 6 am to 11 pm, suggests Survey

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Raising concerns on the growing consumption of ultra processed foods (UPF) containing high fat and sugar, the Economic Survey has called for exploring a ban on their advertisements from morning to late night.

It has also called for restrictions on marketing of infant and toddler milk, and beverages.

The Survey suggested a "front-of-pack nutrition labelling" of high-fat, sugar and salt (HFSS) food with a warning, restricting marketing to children, and ensuring that trade agreements do not undermine public health policy.

India is one of the fastest-growing markets for sales of UPF, which is contributing to chronic diseases worldwide and widening health inequalities.

The Survey tabled by the Economic Survey in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday suggested a "multi-pronged approach" for tackling the increase of human intake of UPF -- popularly known as junk foods -- which includes burger, noodles, pizza, soft drinks, etc, and said it is contributing to chronic diseases worldwide and widening health inequalities.

It grew more than 150 per cent from 2009 to 2023. Retail sales of UPFs in India surged from USD 0.9 billion in 2006 to nearly USD 38 billion in 2019, a 40-fold rise. "It is during the same period that obesity has nearly doubled in both men and women," the Survey said.

However, improving diets cannot depend solely on consumer behaviour change, and will require coordinated policies across food systems that regulate UPF production, promote healthier and more sustainable diets and marketing.

"The option of a marketing ban on UPFs from 0600 hours to 2300 hours for all media, and enforcing restrictions on the marketing of infant and toddler milk and beverages, could be explored," said the Survey.

Chile is an example of a country with integrated laws. Advertisement restrictions are also done in other countries, such as Norway and the UK.

"Recently, the UK has banned junk food advertising before 9 pm on TV and online to reduce children's exposure and curb childhood obesity. Further action on other marketing activities, including school and college sponsorship of events by UPF manufacturers, can be designed," it said.

Besides traditional media, it has also recommended UPF marketing restrictions to be mandatory and include digital media.

According to survey, Rule 7 of the Advertisement Code prohibits misleading, unverified, or unhealthy advertisements, however it does not define "misleading" with measurable or nutrient-based criteria, leaving interpretation subjective and inconsistent.

Similarly, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisements (2022) mandate that advertisements must not exaggerate health benefits or exploit children.

"...yet they lack clear nutrient thresholds or a framework for identifying misleading claims in food marketing," it said, adding, "This regulatory ambiguity allows companies marketing UPFs to continue making vague 'health', 'energy', or 'nutrition' cues without violating any clearly defined standard, highlighting a critical policy gap that needs reform." PTI KRH TRB TRB