Banbasa Land Port Project to enhance India-Nepal cooperation, trade: CM Dhami

Dehradun, Oct 24 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that the modern land port project being constructed at Gudmi in the Banbasa area of Champawat district will prove extremely helpful in promoting cooperation and trade with Nepal and the development of border areas.

After conducting a site inspection of this project being constructed by the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) in Banbasa, the Chief Minister said that more than Rs 500 crore has been approved for the first phase of construction.

The Chief Minister said that this project will prove to be extremely helpful in promoting cooperation, trade, and development of the border areas between India and Nepal.

He stated that the Authority is rapidly advancing this ambitious project with the support of the Uttarakhand government.

The Chief Minister stated that all formalities related to environmental clearance, compensatory afforestation, and land transfer have been completed since the project's inception, and that construction has been progressing this year after the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change granted final approval for approximately 84 acres of forest land.

He stated, "This modern land port will develop an integrated, convenient, and secure system for trade and passenger movement between India and Nepal. All key agencies related to customs, security, trade, and border will operate within a single complex, bringing greater speed and transparency to border management.

The Chief Minister stated that the strategically located Banbasa Land Port will strengthen cross-border trade, create a formal gateway for agricultural and industrial products, and generate new employment opportunities for local youth. PTI DPT OZ MR