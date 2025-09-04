Bandhan AMC gets Sebi's approval to launch Specialised Investment Funds

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Bandhan AMC Ltd on Thursday announced its entry into the Specialised Investment Funds (SIF) space with the approval of markets regulator Sebi.

With this, Bandhan AMC will be able to design and offer innovative equity, debt, and hybrid strategies, including unhedged short derivatives positions -- aimed at sophisticated investors seeking differentiated risk-return profiles.

The new range of products will be offered under the 'Arudha SIF' platform, the asset management company said in a statement.

"As markets deepen and investor aspirations rise, there is growing demand for other solutions along with mutual funds, AIF (Alternative Investment Funds) and PMS (Portfolio Management Services), yet within a strong regulatory framework. Arudha SIF has been created to meet this need, offering sophisticated strategies for investors seeking to advance their approach," Vishal Kapoor, CEO of Bandhan AMC, said.

Under Sebi's guidelines, investors are required to invest a minimum of Rs 10 lakh across all SIF strategies. However, this investment threshold does not apply to accredited investors.