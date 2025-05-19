Bandhan Bank appoints Navin Sharma as Chief Audit Executive

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Bandhan Bank on Monday said Navin Sharma has joined the bank as Chief Audit Executive/Head of Internal Audit.

The board has approved the appointment of Sharma as the Chief Audit Executive (CAE)/ Head of Internal Audit (HIA) of Bandhan Bank Ltd, with effect from May 19, Bandhan Bank said in a BSE filing.

Sharma, 51, is a Chartered Accountant and a banking, insurance and financial services professional with overall experience of nearly 24 years in enterprise-wide audit and risk reviews.

Sharma was previously heading the Business Internal Audit vertical at ICICI Bank, reporting to the Group Chief Internal Auditor. He also had long stints with Fullerton India Credit Corporation and Citigroup Global Services as Sr. Vice President and Head, Risk Control & Review and Head - Control & Compliance, Management Assurance Services, respectively.

