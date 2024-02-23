Bandhan Bank appoints new CFO

Kolkata, Feb 23 (PTI) The board of private lender Bandhan Bank approved the appointment of Rajeev Mantri as the chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) with immediate effect.

The bank said in a statement that Abhijit Ghosh will head the finance and accounts division of the bank and also be a part of the senior management.

Mantri has been a veteran banker with over 25 years of experience in banking and finance across India, Singapore and UAE. In his last role, he was the CFO of Citi India cluster for three years. Prior to that, he was the CFO at TransUnion Cibil Limited, the statement said. PTI dc RG