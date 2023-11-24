Bandhan Bank board approves re-appointment of Chandra Shekhar Ghosh as its MD for 3 yrs

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Bandhan Bank on Friday approved the reappointment of Chandra Shekhar Ghosh as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for three years.

The re-appointment, if approved by the Reserve Bank, would be effective from July 10, 2024.

The board approval for re-appointment is subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the shareholders of the bank, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

The current tenure of Ghosh as the MD and CEO will expire on July 9, 2024, and in terms of the regulatory provisions, the application for re-appointment would be submitted to the RBI at least six months before the expiry of the current term, it said.

Accordingly, it said, an application will be made to the RBI seeking prior approval for re-appointment as the MD and CEO of the bank, within the timeline stipulated by the central bank.