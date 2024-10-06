Bandhan Bank business grows 24.6% in Q2, extends tenure of interim MD

Kolkata: The total business of private lender Bandhan Bank increased 24.6 per cent in the second quarter of current financial year, a regulatory filing with the exchanges by the bank said.

Total business at the end of September 30, 2024, touched Rs 2,73,163 crore, as compared to Rs 2,19,712 crore in the similar previous period, representing a rise of 24.6 per cent.

Loans and advances of the bank at the end of current second quarter stood at Rs 1,30,652 crore, while deposits touched Rs 1,42,511 crore, the lender said.

Collection efficiency ratio of the bank across all its business verticals at the end of second quarter of current financial year stood at 98.2 per cent, as compared to 98.7 per cent in the preceding quarter.

The collection efficiency ratio of micro-credit business of the lender at the end of second quarter of current fiscal stood at 98.1 per cent, as against 98.8 per cent in the preceding quarter ending June 30, 2024.

Meanwhile, the bank has also extended the tenure of the term of interim MD & CEO Ratan Kumar Kesh for a period of one month effective October 10.