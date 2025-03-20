Bandhan Bank collaborates with Salesforce to improve lending efficiency

Kolkata, Mar 20 (PTI) Private lender Bandhan Bank on Thursday announced its collaboration with cloud-based firm Salesforce to improve lending efficiency in housing and commercial advances.

Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Bandhan Bank Ratan Kumar Kesh said through the partnership with Salesforce, the lender will build a scalable, AI-powered digital platform to improve the loan originating systems (LOS), help in boosting customer experience and drive digital transformation.

In 2023, the bank migrated to a new core banking solution (CBS) software, which will need formidable technological capability.

"We have tied up with Salesforce to improve customer experience using the power of data," Kesh said.

President and CEO of Salesforce (South Asia) Arundhati Bhattacharya said the cloud-based company offers a “future-ready” platform, which will improve customer experience, lower support costs, increase revenue and return on investments.

"We are collaborating on digitising Bandhan Bank," she said.

Salesforce helps organisations of any size re-imagine their business using AI, Bhattacharya, the former chairperson of SBI, said.

Bandhan Bank has 6,300 outlets spread across 35 states and Union territories in the country. PTI DC RBT