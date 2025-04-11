Bandhan Bank contributes Rs 4 crore under CSR initiative for Ramakrishna Mission Centre construction

Kolkata, Apr 11 (PTI) Bandhan Bank on Friday contributed Rs 4 crore under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative towards the construction of the Ramakrishna Mission Centre for Human Excellence and Social Sciences—Vivek Tirtha—coming up at New Town near here, the private lender said in a statement.

The initiative aims to promote skill development and education, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to social uplift, it added.

Vivek Tirtha will serve as a hub for education and skill development, empowering individuals with knowledge and capabilities essential for personal and professional growth.

Partha Pratim Sengupta, Managing Director and CEO of Bandhan Bank, handed over the cheque to Swami Suvirananda, General Secretary of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, at Belur Math.

Senior dignitaries from the Math and top officials from Bandhan Bank were also present on the occasion, the statement said.