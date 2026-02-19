Bandhan Bank enables Assam customers to pay tax via e-GRAS portal

Kolkata, Feb 19 (PTI) Bandhan Bank on Thursday said it has facilitated state tax and non-tax payments for customers in Assam through the Assam e-GRAS portal, allowing transactions through both online and offline channels.

The bank said 109 of its branches in the state will assist customers in making payments using the platform, which enables users to generate challans and log in with their registered mobile number or username to initiate transactions.

The facility covers a range of state taxes, including property, land revenue, agriculture and sales-related payments, along with non-tax revenues such as VAT, application and examination fees, fines, penalties, dividends from state enterprises and other government receipts.

Payment options include online modes as well as offline submission through cash or cheque at designated branches. The bank said its branches will also accept cheques and demand drafts from other banks for such payments.

Commenting on the development, Rajinder Kumar Babbar, executive director and chief business officer, said the integration would help taxpayers fulfil obligations seamlessly through multiple channels while supporting efforts to enhance transparency and accessibility in state payments.

The bank currently serves the state through around 500 banking outlets, it added.