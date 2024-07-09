Bandhan Bank launches products to facilitate international trade

Kolkata, Jul 9 (PTI) Private lender Bandhan Bank on Tuesday said it has launched an array of products to facilitate international trade.

The bank said in a statement that the products have been designed to streamline various aspects of global trade by catering both to importers and exporters.

The lender launched products like letters of credit (LCs), remittances, bank guarantees, export-import collection bill and bill/invoice discounting among others.

The new products will empower SMEs and corporates to expand their businesses globally, while retail customers can make remittances to other countries.

MD & CEO of Bandhan Bank Chandra Shekhar Ghosh said "When we started as a universal bank, we were committed to provide banking solutions to address the needs of all the customers. The trade products are in line with that vision".

Executive Director and Chief Business Officer of Bandhan Bank Rajinder Babbar said that the lender is committed to navigating the complexities of international trade.

"With the launch of the trade products, we aim to provide robust financial solutions that empower businesses to expand their global footprint," he said. PTI dc RG