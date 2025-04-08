Kolkata, Apr 8 (PTI) Private lender Bandhan Bank on Tuesday said it has launched a savings account targeting high network individuals (HNIs) with several benefits attached to it.

A statement by the bank said that the 'Elite Plus' account will allow the customers to deposit unlimited cash each month with free RTGS, NEFT and IMPS transactions.

The account will carry enhanced debit card insurance coverage and personal accident cover up to Rs 15 lakh, the bank statement added. PTI dc SBN SBN