Kolkata, Jan 27 (PTI) Private lender Bandhan Bank on Tuesday said the monthly average balance (MAB) requirement will be lowered from Rs 5,000 to Rs 2,000 for standard savings accounts.

The change will be effective from February 1.

Lowering of the MAB was in line with the vision of financial inclusion and customer centricity, the bank said in a statement.

Product features and benefits will remain unaltered, it said.

The move has been designed to make banking more affordable to those living in semi-urban and rural areas, the statement said.

Rajinder Babbar, ED and Chief Business Officer, said that “financial inclusion is the cornerstone of the bank's vision and lowering of MAB will make banking more accessible”. PTI DC RBT