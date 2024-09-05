Bandhan Bank partners with Ashok Leyland for vehicle finance facilities

Kolkata, Sep 5 (PTI) Private lender Bandhan Bank on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ashok Leyland for vehicle financing solutions.

The partnership will focus on meeting customer needs by providing vehicle loans with easy monthly repayment plans tailored to their preferences, the bank said in a statement.

“This association reflects our dedication to serving the diverse financial needs of commercial vehicle customers," said Rajinder Babbar, Executive Director & Chief Business Officer of Bandhan Bank.

“This strategic partnership will strengthen Ashok Leyland's market position,” a senior official of the commercial vehicle maker said. PTI DC RBT