Bandhan Bank Q2 net profit rises 30% to Rs 937 cr

New Delhi: Bandhan Bank on Friday reported a 30 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 937 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Advertisment

The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 721 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 6,095 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 5,032 crore in the same period a year ago, Bandhan Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income of the bank rose to Rs 5,500 crore in the July-September quarter, from Rs 4,492 crore in the September quarter of 2023.

Advertisment

Asset quality of the bank witnessed improvement with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 4.68 per cent of gross advances at the end of the September quarter of 2024, as against 7.32 per cent a year ago.

Net NPAs or bad loans also declined to 1.29 per cent, as against 2.32 per cent in the year-ago period.

However, the Capital Adequacy Ratio of the bank declined to 14.34 per cent, from 19.21 per cent at the end of September 2023.