Bandhan Bank Q3 net profit falls 51.7 pc to Rs 206 cr

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Bandhan Bank on Thursday reported a 51.7 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 205.59 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025, due to lower income and higher expenditure.

The Kolkata-based bank had a net profit of Rs 426.29 crore in the third quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Its total income declined to Rs 6,122 crore during the Q3 of FY26 from Rs 6,591 crore a year ago.

The total expenditure increased to Rs 4,677 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 4,569 crore in the year-ago period.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) improved to 3.33 per cent of gross advances, from 4.68 per cent in Q3 of FY25.

Shares of Bandhan Bank closed at Rs 142.65 apiece, up 3.37 per cent over the previous close on BSE.