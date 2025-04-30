Bandhan Bank Q4 profit jumps nearly 6-fold to Rs 318 cr

New Delhi: Bandhan Bank on Wednesday reported nearly 6-fold jump in net profit at Rs 317.90 crore for March quarter 2024-25.

The bank had earned a profit of Rs 54.62 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income rose to Rs 6,133 crore in January-March FY25 from Rs 5,890 crore a year ago.

For the full 2024-25 fiscal, net profit rose 23.1 per cent to Rs 2,745 crore year-on-year. Total income during the year rose to Rs 24,915 crore from Rs 21,041 crore in FY24.

Shares of Bandhan Bank closed at Rs 165.65 apiece, down 1.31 per cent over the previous close on BSE.