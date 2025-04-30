Bandhan Bank Q4FY'25 jumps over five-fold YoY to Rs 318cr

Kolkata, Apr 30 (PTI) Bandhan Bank on Wednesday reported a more than five-fold increase in its net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, at Rs 318 crore, compared to Rs 55 crore in the year-ago period, driven by lower provisions despite a decline in net interest income.

The lender's net revenue in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 3,456 crore, marginally lower than Rs 3,560 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Net interest income (NII) dropped 4 per cent YoY to Rs 2,756 crore, while the net interest margin (NIM) contracted to 6.7 per cent, down 4 per cent.

For the full financial year FY25, the bank's profit after tax rose 23 per cent to Rs 2,745 crore from Rs 2,230 crore in FY24.

For FY25, Bandhan Bank's net revenue grew 16 per cent YoY to Rs 14,458 crore, while NII rose 11 per cent to Rs 11,491 crore. Operating profit was up 11 per cent at Rs 7,389 crore. PTI BSM NN