Bandhan Bank shows strong growth in deposits and Advances for June

Kolkata, Jul 4 (PTI) Leading private bank Bandhan Bank has reported impressive year-on-year growth in loans & advances, reaching Rs 1,25,619 crore in June 2024, marking a 21.8 per cent surge from the previous year's figure of Rs 1,03,169 crore.

The Bank's total deposits also demonstrated remarkable growth, standing at Rs1,33,203 crore in June, reflecting a substantial 22.8 per cent rise compared to the same period in 2023 when it was Rs 1,08,480 crore, the bank informed bourses.

Furthermore, the CASA Deposits for Bandhan Bank surged to Rs 44,453 crore in June 2024, indicating a notable 13.8 per cent increase from the corresponding period in 2023.

It experienced a significant uptick in bulk deposits, reaching Rs 41,099 crore in June 2024, reflecting 31.6 per cent year-on-year growth.

But the retail to total deposits ratio witnessed a slight decline from 71.2 per cent in June 2023 to 69.1 per cent in June 2024.

Moreover, the CASA Ratio for Bandhan Bank decreased from 36.0 per cent in June 2023 to 33.4 per cent in June 2024, indicating a shift in the composition of deposits.

The Bank's Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) as of June 30, 2024, stood at approximately 149.5 per cent, showcasing the Bank's strong liquidity position and adherence to regulatory requirements. PTI BSM NN