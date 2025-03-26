Kolkata: Private lender Bandhan Bank on Wednesday said it has inked an MoU with the Indian Air Force to provide corporate salary accounts to the defence personnel.

The ‘Bandhan Bank Shaurya Salary Account’ will have features like zero balance savings account, protection for self and family, and attractive interest rates, the lender said in a statement.

"Bandhan Bank, with its pan Indian presence, is deeply committed to support the nation through every initiative. We are excited to strengthen our partnership with the IAF to deliver superior banking experience," Executive Director and Chief Business Officer Rajinder Babbar said.

The RBI has appointed Bandhan Bank as an agency bank. The lender has been also authorised by the Central Board of Direct Taxes for collection of taxes, and disbursement of central civil and railway pensions.

Bandhan Bank currently has 6,300 banking outlets, with total business touching Rs 2.73 lakh crore, the statement said.